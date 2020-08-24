Food trucks hit hard by pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With many events canceled this summer due to COVID-19, it's taking a toll on one industry usually tasked with keeping people fed.

One industry taking a big hit is local food trucks. For Damian Duncan, owner of Island Vibe, this year has been difficult for him.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on countless businesses this year. (WEAU)

“It’s a struggle, it’s a struggle,” Duncan says. “I had about 70% of my business, that I had booked for this year, cancel because I did a bunch of events around Wisconsin like fairs and festivals and stuff.”

“We’re down. I’m not going to lie, we are down,” says Vivian Maland. Vivian and her husband, Leonard, own and operate Rosy’s Texas Outpost. “We’re actually having to work even more than we’ve had to.”

For businesses like Island Vibe and Rosy's Texas Outpost, the summer festival circuit brings in a large percentage of their revenue. Without music festivals, fairs and other summer events, food truck owners say are just trying to make ends meet.

“We’re trying to stay local right now,” Duncan says. “A lot of breweries and wineries, stuff like that.”

“When life hands you these curve balls, we opted to say, ‘you know what, we’re not going to be taken down by this. We’re going to find out crowd,’” Vivian Maland says.

Although revenue is down, Duncan and the Maland's say they are grateful just to be able to serve the community. That community is grateful for them as well.

“We haven’t really had any of this throughout the year and we are kind of missing our restaurant crave,” says Zach Nohre of Eau Claire. “It’s great that this event is on and that we are able to support local businesses.”

“It’s a great feeling. It chokes me up sometimes, believe it or not, that people come out and enjoy our food,” says Leonard Maland.

“We look at is as businesses helping businesses,” says Vivian Maland. “Not only do we bring our-crowd to them, their crowd comes to us.”

“I was a chef back in Jamaica. I moved here in 2005, I figured I would do something that I am really passionate about,” Duncan says. “The turnout is great wherever we go.”

Now, they say the only thing they can do is try to minimize their losses and prepare for next season.

“Next year will bring us a new year, we’ve just got to wait and see what happens,” says Leonard Maland. “If there is not festivals, we’ll have to do the same thing again.”

