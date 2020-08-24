Advertisement

Gov. Evers Releases Statement on Kenosha Shooting

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE) - Gov. Evers tonight released the following statement regarding the officer-involved shooting that critically injured a Black man in Kenosha.

”Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

