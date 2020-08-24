Advertisement

Gym & learning center to offer school age daycare program

Gold's Gym in Eau Claire offers school age daycare program
Gold's Gym in Eau Claire offers school age daycare program(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Aug. 24, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local gym and an early learning center are teaming up to provide school age daycare.

The new program begins September 1 at Gold’s Gym in Eau Claire. The gym is working with Days Gone By Early Learning to provide this service to families in the Eau Claire Area School District.

Gold’s Gym Owner Laurie Powers says there’s space for up to 100 children from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the program, the kids will get help with virtual learning and homework, they’ll have arts & crafts, and enjoy pool and gym time.

For students needing to go to school on certain days, bus transportation will be provided to and from school.

"We've always been a family-owned and a community-based business. We see a need. There are a lot of kids without a place to be while their parents are working, and we're willing to try to help out with the space that we have to make sure those kids have a place to go," said Laurie Powers.

Powers says the program already has three, full-time teachers in place. More will be added as needed.

"We know there's a huge need in our community, and we have some space that we're not using during the day. So we felt it woul dbe a good time to bring the kids in and give them a safe, healthy place to be where they can get some school work done, activity, and lots of movement time," said Powers.

Masks will be worn and social distancing measures will be in place. You do not have to be a member of Gold’s Gym to qualify for the program, but members get a slightly lower rate of $41 per day. Non-members will be charged $44 per day.

Gold’s Gym plans to offer the school age daycare program as long as it’s needed. You can call 715-552-4570 or email kspencer@goldsgym-ec.com to register.

