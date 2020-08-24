Indians manager Francona to miss 3-game series against Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss the club’s three-game series against Minnesota this week while he continues to deal with health issues.

Francona underwent another surgery on Friday to address a gastrointestinal condition that has bothered him for nearly a year. The 61-year-old Francona already has missed 17 games and the team will be without him as they take on the AL Central-leading Twins. They lead the Indians by 1 1/2 games going into Monday’s series opener.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will continue to fill in for Francona.

