LORI SORENSEN & THE AMBULATORY CARE UNIT OF HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPITAL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the entire healthcare team of the 2nd Floor Ambulatory Care Unit at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls for the Sunshine Award. Every month I go for IVIG infusions. Lori Sorensen and her co-workers make it bearable. Due to COVID-19 this is my big social outing for the month so I am always so happy to see their smiling faces. I am so grateful for all they do for me.

Jennifer Barnum-Davis

