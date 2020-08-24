Advertisement

MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – GASTROINTESTINAL DEPARTMENT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 24, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would l like to nominate my work family, the Gastrointestinal Department of Mayo Clinic Health System, for the Sunshine Award. This past year I have had some difficult circumstances and my work family has gone above and beyond in their support, caring, and understanding and love for me and my family. They are truly the best of the best and I am truly blessed to call the all friends. I am grateful beyond words.

Nancy Raether

