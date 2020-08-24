Pence to deliver commencement at Wisconsin Lutheran College

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Wisconsin to deliver the commencement address Saturday at Wisconsin Lutheran College in a suburb of Milwaukee.

The college in Franklin announced Pence’s plans last week and the White House confirmed the visit on Monday. Pence was just in Wisconsin last week for a stop that coincided with the Democratic National Convention.

The private college with about 1,200 students defended its decision to invite Pence in a statement posted on its website. More than 230 students and alumni signed an open letter posted online objecting to the visit.

