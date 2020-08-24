Person in serious condition after officer involved shooting in Kenosha

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in serious condition after an officer involved shooting Sunday evening in Kenosha.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers were sent to the 2800 block of 40th Street for a domestic incident at 5:11 p.m. that led to an officer involved shooting. The report says the person shot was taken to a Milwaukee hospital and is in serious condition.

Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested immediately so that the scene could be turned over to an agency, other than Kenosha Police.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (D.O.J.), Division of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I.) will be investigating this officer involved shooting.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.