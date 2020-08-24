Advertisement

Project Hope launches“There’s Always Hope” billboard, aimed to reduce addiction

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Project Hope launched a billboard that reads “There’s Always Hope” off of Highway 25 and North Broadway and Elm Avenue until Aug. 30.

The billboard is a collaborative program among local agencies that is aiming at reducing meth and opioid addition and their related crimes especially in Dunn County.

Project Hope says they are an evidence-based program with four different pillars that address drug addiction and crime.

