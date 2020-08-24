Project Hope launches“There’s Always Hope” billboard, aimed to reduce addiction

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Project Hope launched a billboard that reads “There’s Always Hope” off of Highway 25 and North Broadway and Elm Avenue until Aug. 30.

The billboard is a collaborative program among local agencies that is aiming at reducing meth and opioid addition and their related crimes especially in Dunn County.

Project Hope says they are an evidence-based program with four different pillars that address drug addiction and crime.

