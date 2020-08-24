Advertisement

Senator Ron Johnson releases statement on Kenosha shooting

Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to a reporter before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to issue a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to a reporter before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to issue a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WEAU) -U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said the following Monday about Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha:

“I support a full and thorough investigation into the events leading up to yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. While emotions are understandably running high in the Kenosha community and elsewhere, I urge any demonstrators to remain peaceful and give our justice system the opportunity to work.”

