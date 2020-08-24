Senator Ron Johnson releases statement on Kenosha shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WEAU) -U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said the following Monday about Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha:

“I support a full and thorough investigation into the events leading up to yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. While emotions are understandably running high in the Kenosha community and elsewhere, I urge any demonstrators to remain peaceful and give our justice system the opportunity to work.”

