Senator Tammy Baldwin releases statement on Kenosha shooting of Jacob Blake

(NBC15)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin released the following statement on the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha on Sunday night:

“The video from Kenosha of a Black man being shot is terrifying to watch and we need a full and independent investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice to get all the facts about this police shooting. As we pray for Jacob Blake to live, let peaceful protests lead the way to the answers we seek, and justice.”

