We Care Eau Claire supports families in need this school year

All supplies that students need to start the school year will be available in a drive-thru on Monday evening.
All supplies that students need to start the school year will be available in a drive-thru on Monday evening.(Ashley Boles)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For Monday's School's in Session story, Hello Wisconsin is taking a look at an annual back to school event that helps families in need in the Eau Claire district. All supplies that students need to start the school year will be available in a drive-thru on Monday evening.

This school year is going to look very different so for the first time, We Care Eau Claire is opening up their school supply distribution to the entire Eau Claire Area School District.

All supplies they need for the unique school year will be available for pick up Carson Park. Anyone who comes to the drive-thru will be given a pre-packaged backpack, organized by grade level.

The back to school event will run from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Visit their website for more information.

