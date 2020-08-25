Advertisement

Area universities change move-in procedures and housing guidelines

Moving into UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University housing will look different this year.
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

College students are getting ready to come back and move-in ahead of the fall semester.

Guidelines and procedures will look different this fall at a couple Coulee Region campuses.

Nearly 3,000 students living in close quarters has required UW- La Crosse to re-think its procedures to residence life this year.

Students will move into dorms by appointment September 2-7 and residence halls will change up how often shared spaces are cleaned.

“We’re putting in some self-cleaning options for our students such as some of the wipes you would see potentially at a rec center in each of the bathrooms,” said Jenni Brundage, UWL director of residence life. “[We’re] looking at making sure there are hand washing stations/ hand sanitizing stations at various locations.”

Brundage says no visitors from outside the hall will be allowed in after move-in.

Social distancing and masks will be required everywhere except for a student’s bed space.

“They have to have a conversation with their roommate or roommates about what that looks like in the room-- consent to have a mask or not have a mask on,” Brundage explained.

Students are continuing to move in this week at Viterbo University in La Crosse which has also switched up guidelines due to COVID-19.

“The move-in process is usually about three days long, this year we’ve extended it to be closer to two weeks long,” said Margy Krogman, Viterbo director of residence life. “We gave students the opportunity to bring their things back to campus and get their room setup and then go home.”

UWL’s Wentz Hall and Viterbo’s Treacy Apartments are designated quarantine locations for students during the year.

Krogman recognizes the hardship for students.

“It’s going to be a hard year to be a college student living on campus, I will own that,” Krogman added. “Viterbo has decided to go to a no-guest policy, so we’re asking folks not to congregate from room-to-room, we’ve limited the capacity of all our public spaces.”

All students have been made aware of the new guidelines at each school-- Viterbo waiving the first and second-year residence life requirement for those who do not wish to adhere.

“A lot of it has to do with [students] setting the standard for themselves and their community members and hoping that they are really going to take that into consideration and take ownership over how they have a part to play,” Brundage said.

Both schools will be enforcing procedures by utilizing the university code of conduct system.

