Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.

There are seven new cases in the county, for a total of 311. One new active case but seven people have been released from isolation.

A total of 280 people have been released from isolation.

There have been 21 new negative test results, for a total of 11,631.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.