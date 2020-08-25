Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.
There are seven new cases in the county, for a total of 311. One new active case but seven people have been released from isolation.
A total of 280 people have been released from isolation.
There have been 21 new negative test results, for a total of 11,631.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.