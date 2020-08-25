Coulee Region schools implement screening and PPE protocols

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WEAU) -

As classes across the area are set to begin many people want to know how districts will keep everyone safe and how they’ll keep the virus out of buildings.

Ahead of classes starting September 14, La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools is implementing new screening and PPE protocols.

The school will provide masks to comply with the statewide mask mandate.

Additionally, some staff will wear face shields and plexiglass shields will be available for desks.

Parents of the nearly 1,100 students are asked to take students temperatures and complete a health checklist of symptoms every morning.

“We want the parents to do that ahead of time and then when they come into the school we have the no-touch infrared thermometers and we will do some of that and just some quick assessments randomly and throughout the day-- lunchtime, whenever,” explained Kevin Cardille, the superintendent for La Crescent- Hokah Public Schools.

The school is welcoming Pre-K through 4th grade students back full-time, while 5th-12th grade students will be in-person two days a week and learning virtually three days a week.

5th and 6th grade teachers are also considering moving from class-to-class instead of moving the students this year.

Backpacks are encouraged to limit trips to lockers and one-way traffic patterns will be implemented in hallways.

