Ellsworth man taken to Minnesota hospital with undetermined injuries after UTV crash
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 43-year-old Ellsworth man has been taken to a Minnesota hospital after a UTV crash in Pierce County.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Trebil was driving a UTV on private property in River Falls when he overturned and was ejected. He was not wearing a safety belt.
Officials were notified of the crash on Aug. 22 at 6:22 p.m.
Trebil was taken to a St. Paul hospital with undetermined injuried.
