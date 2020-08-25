Advertisement

Ellsworth man taken to Minnesota hospital with undetermined injuries after UTV crash

(WHSV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 43-year-old Ellsworth man has been taken to a Minnesota hospital after a UTV crash in Pierce County.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Trebil was driving a UTV on private property in River Falls when he overturned and was ejected. He was not wearing a safety belt.

Officials were notified of the crash on Aug. 22 at 6:22 p.m.

Trebil was taken to a St. Paul hospital with undetermined injuried.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local movie theaters reopen with new procedures

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Employees like Erin Fiser waited months for her job to be made available again.

News

Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Antetokounmpo joins Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett as players to do the MVP-Defensive Player of the Year double.

School's In Session

Coulee Region schools implement screening and PPE protocols

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Ahead of classes starting September 14, La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools is implementing new screening and PPE protocols.

News

School's in Session: PPE and Screening Protocols in Schools

Updated: 35 minutes ago
School's in Session: PPE and Screening Protocols in Schools

News

UWEC's Haas Fine Arts Center Gets Lighting Upgrades

Updated: 36 minutes ago
UWEC's Haas Fine Arts Center Gets Lighting Upgrades

Latest News

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

News

La Crosse Police arrest suspect after recent armed robberies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The City of La Crosse Police Department has arrested a suspect after recent armed robberies.

News

Victims treated on scene, one taken to the hospital after Sparta house fire.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Victims were treated at the scene of a house fire in Sparta and one male was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

News

Names of those involved in La Crosse County crash released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The names of the four people who were involved in a La Crosse County crash have been released by police.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.