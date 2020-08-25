Ellsworth man taken to Minnesota hospital with undetermined injuries after UTV crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 43-year-old Ellsworth man has been taken to a Minnesota hospital after a UTV crash in Pierce County.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Trebil was driving a UTV on private property in River Falls when he overturned and was ejected. He was not wearing a safety belt.

Officials were notified of the crash on Aug. 22 at 6:22 p.m.

Trebil was taken to a St. Paul hospital with undetermined injuried.

