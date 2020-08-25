Advertisement

FEMA’s involvement in hurricane response

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -As Hurricane Laura strengthens, President Trump has approved emergency declarations to free up aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in areas of Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana.

According to FEMA Acting Deputy Administrator Bridget Bean, funds will be delivered directly to local governments. FEMA also has workers on the ground in local disaster zones.

“We have pre-staged and positioned people and resources, so before the storm hits, we have people there,” said Bean. “Once the storm arrives and moves away, we will be there to help the residents of those three states.”

Unfortunately, Bean says, there’s no playbook for storms that strike in the middle of a pandemic. Although these funds are separate from those provided to combat the coronavirus, Bean says on the ground, it’s up to local officials to make virus related preparations in hospitals, shelters, and so on.

“We issued guidance back in the late spring to our partners to help them be prepared to make those changes to their emergency plans in light of COVID-19,” said Bean.

Bean says FEMA is also using digital tools and social media to reduce face-to-face contact with storm victims.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

News

La Crosse Police arrest suspect after recent armed robberies

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The City of La Crosse Police Department has arrested a suspect after recent armed robberies.

National

Idaho RNC delegate Layne Bangerter describes Charlotte experience

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Victims treated on scene, one taken to the hospital after Sparta house fire.

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Victims were treated at the scene of a house fire in Sparta and one male was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Latest News

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

National Politics

Final 2 Mississippi flag proposals: Shield vs. magnolia

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Commissioners will choose a single design next week, and that will go on the Nov. 3 ballot for voters to accept or reject.

News

Names of those involved in La Crosse County crash released

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The names of the four people who were involved in a La Crosse County crash have been released by police.

National

FEMA’s involvement in hurricane response

Updated: 59 minutes ago

National

'Rapid intensification' is likely as Hurricane Laura tracks toward Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
'Rapid intensification' is likely as Hurricane Laura tracks toward Gulf Coast.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.