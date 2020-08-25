Advertisement

In-person summer school helps prepare Augusta Area School District

The Augusta Area School District is using its summer school experience to help as it prepares for the school year.
The Augusta Area School District is using its summer school experience to help as it prepares for the school year.(WEAU)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Many school districts in western Wisconsin are finalizing their plans as students and staff are set to return to school in the coming days.

One school district in the area has already had kids and teachers in the classroom this summer and is using that experience to help this school year.

In the Augusta Area School District, it was six weeks of in-person summer class for around 200 students plus staff and zero confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Now officials in the district say they're ready to take what they learned during the summer and apply it to the real school year in just a few days.

In early May, the district started planning for how an in-person summer school would look.

“We just kind of abruptly ended our school year last year so they were excited to see each other. They needed that social interaction and plus we have a good portion of our district that maybe doesn’t have internet access so we wanted to make sure summer school, that those opportunities were available for everybody,” said Augusta Area School District Summer School Coordinator Teri Hoff.

Over six weeks in July and August, 125 elementary students and 75 middle and high school students came to summer school.

It was a chance for the district to put their plans into action.

That included face coverings for students and staff, extra PPE such as dividers in offices, and smaller class sizes combined with extra cleaning.

“We have a good feel in all of our areas from transportation to food service to classroom instruction to handling any possible outbreaks. We do feel, I guess, as equipped as possible in having that experience,” said Augusta Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ryan Nelson.

Hoff is getting ready to welcome her 4th grade class back on Friday.

She says going through summer school has made her more confident ahead of the school year after seeing what worked well.

“As I’m getting ready for my fourth graders to come this week, I’m feeling more relaxed than I was when we started summer school,” said Hoff.

While there were zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district over summer school, Nelson says there are some protocols that are being tweaked ahead of the year.

Such as additional PPE equipment being ordered and giving lanyards to students so they don't lose their masks.

He says for other districts, just trust the work that has been put in.

“Rely on the time and effort that you put into your planning and trust that process. Obviously like anything there is going to be adjustments that need to be made, but I think if you can trust the work that you did in advance of this to ensure that everybody is prepared for that is probably the most crucial step,” explained Nelson.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School's In Session

Area universities change move-in procedures and housing guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Nearly 3,000 students living in close quarters has required UW- La Crosse to re-think its procedures to residence life this year.

School's In Session

School buses ready to bring students to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
School bus company discusses new protocol to operate during pandemic.

School's In Session

Gym & learning center to offer school age daycare program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Gold’s Gym Owner Laurie Powers says there’s space for up to 100 children from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

School's In Session

We Care Eau Claire supports families in need this school year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
For the first time, We Care Eau Claire is opening up their school supply distribution to the entire Eau Claire Area School District.

Latest News

School's In Session

A Chippewa Falls church gives away school supplies to the community

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Senior pastor of the church Michael Houle says Valley Vineyard does this event every year, but this drive-thru method was a first.

School's In Session

After school clubs and activities expect to have major changes for the year

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Parents are concerned their children will have to miss out on after school clubs and athletics, which are known to be beneficial to student's mental health.

School's In Session

School’s in Session: Elk Mound Area School District Reopening Plan

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Bob Gallaher
"We understand that are dealing with everyone's number one commodity and that's their children..."

School's In Session

Regis Catholic Schools reopening plan

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire is offering in-person instruction five days a week.

School's In Session

ECASD’s new superintendent talks about the district’s reopening plan

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By Bob Gallaher
WEAU’s Bob Gallaher talked with new ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson about the district’s fall plan.

School's In Session

Birchwood school builds outdoor classroom

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Carla Rogner
Teachers and staff at Birchwood Public Montessori are working to build an outdoor classroom, where students can participate in lessons, play and even meals like breakfast and lunch.