La Crosse Police arrest suspect after recent armed robberies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse Police Department has arrested a suspect after recent armed robberies.

Officers have arrested Chad Downs in correction with the recent crimes.

On June 7, officers were dispatched to the Americinn on Rose Street. The front desk employee told investigators they were robbed at gun point while working the night shift. That suspect fled the incident before officers arrived.

After reviewing the video footage, officers saw the suspect has very distinct Nike Air Max shoes on during the robbery. A previous foot chase that happened in May lead officers to believe Chad Downs was the suspect.

He was taken into custody on Aug. 6 but on Aug. 24, the crime lab DNA analysis tied Downs to the robberies that had taken place in La Crosse.

