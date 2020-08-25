Man turns himself into police after accidentally setting apartment on fire, creating meth

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Onalaska Police say a man called and turned himself in after accidentally setting his apartment on fire located on Redwood Street.

Investigation shows Matt Onsrud had attempted to make meth when a fire erupted and caused damage to his apartment.

The call was made on Aug. 24, but police say the fire had happened two days before.

No injuries were reported and the damage to the apartment was minor.

Onsrud was arrested and the scene was cleared.

