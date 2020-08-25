Advertisement

Man turns himself into police after accidentally setting apartment on fire, creating meth

Matt Onsrud
Matt Onsrud(Onalaska Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Onalaska Police say a man called and turned himself in after accidentally setting his apartment on fire located on Redwood Street.

Investigation shows Matt Onsrud had attempted to make meth when a fire erupted and caused damage to his apartment.

The call was made on Aug. 24, but police say the fire had happened two days before.

No injuries were reported and the damage to the apartment was minor.

Onsrud was arrested and the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by Wisconsin police shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of a Black man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

News

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty files lawsuit against Gov. Evers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has filed a lawsuit in Polk County Court on behalf of three Wisconsin residents and taxpayers.

Hello Wisconsin

Wisconsin corn and soybean crops fairing well

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin with the latest agricultural headlines.

Hello Wisconsin

New murals brighten up Barstow Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Over the next few weeks, artists will work on designing their murals, based on the theme, “Imagination”.

Latest News

National

Asteroid to brush close to the Earth on the day before Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
As if 2020 wasn’t wild enough, NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election.

National

Street outside Staples Center to be renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The announcement was made on August 24 or "Kobe Bryant Day" in Los Angeles.

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.

National

Wisconsin protesters clash with police after Black man shot

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

News

Wausau School Board votes 7-1 to proceed with fall sports

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Wausau School District is moving forward with a fall sports season that follows. WIAA guidelines. The school board made that decision with a 7-1 vote tonight.

School's In Session

“We Care Eau Claire” school supply giveaway

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Organizers say the backpacks are packed per grade level with all the supplies from the school's list.