Menomonie Area School District to play sports this fall

Menomonie football
Menomonie football(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Menomonie, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Area School District plans to play sports this fall. Superintendent Joe Zydowsky confirmed the news to WEAU Monday night.

The WIAA gave schools the option of postponing high-risk fall sports to the spring. The deadline for school districts to decide if they’ll play in the fall or the spring is September 1.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District previously announced it will play sports this fall.

While the Eau Claire Area School District postponed fall sports to the spring.

