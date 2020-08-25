Advertisement

Names of those involved in La Crosse County crash released

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The names of the four people who were involved in a La Crosse County crash have been released by police.

Police documents say Scott Stenberg, 54, is deceased following the crash. Neil Monahan, 80, and Tabetha Mae- Schultz Dittman, 27, were both injured and taken to Gunderson Medical Center. Loren Alavarado- Mejia, 34, was not injured.

Officers say the dispatch center received numerous calls of a four car accident on Highway 53 at County Road T.

Witness statements say traffic slowed because of a farm tractor pulling a hay rake north of County Road T. The first vehicle did not slow and then crossed the center line and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The highway was closed for roughly five hours because of the accident.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Police arrest suspect after recent armed robberies

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The City of La Crosse Police Department has arrested a suspect after recent armed robberies.

News

Victims treated on scene, one taken to the hospital after Sparta house fire.

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Victims were treated at the scene of a house fire in Sparta and one male was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.

Latest News

News

What is convalescent plasma?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
On Sunday, convalescent plasma was approved by the FDA for emergency treatment in COVID-19 positive patients, but what exactly is convalescent plasma?

News

Gov. Evers signs Executive Order #86, declaring state of emergency after protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Executive Order #86 proclaims a state of emergency in Wisconsin, directs state agencies to continue assisting the state response, and calls to state active duty additional elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to support first responders and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions.

News

Gov. Evers releases statement on Kenosha protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Tony Evers released the following statement regarding last night’s protests:

News

UWEC’s Haas Fine Arts Center gets lighting upgrades

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Performances at UWEC's Haas Fine Arts Center will look a little different in the coming months after a $3 million renovation.

News

WATCH LIVE: National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and family of Jacob Blake provide an update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
National Civil Rights Attoney Ben Crump and the family of Jacob Blake will be providing an update on his condition at 3 p.m.

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.