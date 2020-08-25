Names of those involved in La Crosse County crash released

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The names of the four people who were involved in a La Crosse County crash have been released by police.

Police documents say Scott Stenberg, 54, is deceased following the crash. Neil Monahan, 80, and Tabetha Mae- Schultz Dittman, 27, were both injured and taken to Gunderson Medical Center. Loren Alavarado- Mejia, 34, was not injured.

Officers say the dispatch center received numerous calls of a four car accident on Highway 53 at County Road T.

Witness statements say traffic slowed because of a farm tractor pulling a hay rake north of County Road T. The first vehicle did not slow and then crossed the center line and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The highway was closed for roughly five hours because of the accident.

