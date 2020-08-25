New murals brighten up Barstow Street

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you drive or walk past S. Barstow Street in Eau Claire, you will notice something new. Starting this week, artists are working to brighten up that area of downtown. New murals at 615 S. Barstow will be popping up over the next few weeks.

This project, known as The ColorBlock is the latest venture for the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour. Over the next few weeks. Local artists will work on designing their murals, based on the theme, “Imagination”.

The ColorBlock will be a yearly rotation of 50 original murals on downtown businesses. The exhibit will be centered on the 600 block of S. Barstow and Graham Avenue.

Organizers say they hope to inspire visual arts in Eau Claire and bring some color to the revitalization in that area of downtown.

