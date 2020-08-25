Advertisement

Smoak, Brewers snap 4-game skid, beat Bauer, Reds 4-2

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Omar Narvaez added a solo home run to help the Brewers win their opener of a 10-game homestand. Curt Casali and Eugenio Suarez homered for Cincinnati. Bauer began the night with an 0.68 ERA that led the majors. But he fell behind 4-0 in the first four innings Monday as the Brewers reversed their season-long trend of slow starts.

AP-WF-08-25-20 0303GMT

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School's In Session

Menomonie Area School District to play sports this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Superintendent Joe Zydowsky confirmed the news to WEAU Monday night.

Sportscene

Indians manager Francona to miss 3-game series against Twins

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By AP
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss the club’s three-game series against Minnesota this week while he continues to deal with health issues.

Sportscene

Cruz’s late homer helps Twins beat Royals 5-4

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By AP
Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 5-4.

Sportscene

NBA fines Magic’s Ennis, Bucks’ Williams $15,000 for fight

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
|
By AP
Orlando Magic forward James Ennis and Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams have been fined $15,000 each for a fight that led to their ejections from Game 3 of their teams’ first-round playoff series.

Latest News

Sportscene

Polanco’s home run lifts Pirates to sweep of Brewers

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
By AP
Slumping Gregory Polanco’s bat showed signs of life for a second straight day as his two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and a three-game series sweep.

Sportscene

Offense breaks out as Pirates rip Brewers 12-5

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece as the Pittsburgh Pirates slammed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5.

Sportscene

Antetokounmpo leads efficient Bucks to 121-107 rout of Magic

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
|
By AP
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 121-107 victory over the Orlando Magic in the third game of their Eastern Conference first-round series Saturday.

News

Kyle Cody makes his debut with the Texas Rangers

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Cody struck out all three batters he faced in 8th inning against the Seattle Mariners.

Sportscene

Kuhl earns first win in 2 years as Pirates top Brewers 7-2

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kuhl (1-1) gave up a long solo home run to Ben Gamel in the second but otherwise kept the Brewers at bay to pick up his first victory since June 15, 2018.

News

Phase one of Simpson Field upgrades complete

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Phase one of the Simpson Field upgrades is officially complete. Natural grass has been replaced with synthetic turf, there are field lights, scoreboards, and room for bleachers and a press box which is a part of phase two.