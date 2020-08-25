Suspect enters plea deal in Eau Claire assault case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea deal is entered for one of three people charged in an assault case.

A video of the incident was recorded and shared across social media.

Court records show 18-year-old Chase Passon pleaded guilty to three charges, including substantial battery.

A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 19.

In May, Passon, along with fellow defendants Ruby Jimenez Nevarez and Alexis Strenke, were arrested in connection with the attack.

Authorities say the video shows Passon arguing with the victim over stolen drugs before the assault.

The victim went to a local hospital.

A fourth person, a teenager, was also referred for charges.

