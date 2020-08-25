Advertisement

UWEC’s Haas Fine Arts Center gets lighting upgrades

Performances at UWEC's Haas Fine Arts Center will look a little different in the coming months after a $3 million renovation.(WEAU)
By Jonathan Fortier
Aug. 25, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Performances at UWEC's Haas Fine Arts Center will look a little different in the coming months.

While audiences will not be allowed in the venues to view performances until at least next spring due to COVID-19, Gretchen Peters of the music and theater arts department says the new renovations will help with performing with COVID-19 guidelines. 

Gantner Concert Hall, Riverside Theater, and Phillips Recital Hall will be getting a few upgrades. 

These include new lights, stage rigging and performance curtains, many of which are still the originals from when the building opened in 1970.  

There will also be a new amphitheater shell that can adjust to being used with a full band, all the way down to a solo artist.

“This is creating all sorts of new opportunities both in the areas of theater and music,” Peters says. “So on one hand it is getting new equipment, replacing really outdated equipment like lighting and rigging but also it is more economic equipment. LED lighting which is much more efficient, so moving forward much more responsible for our use of the lighting.”

Peters says the university also had guests in mind when they drew up the plans, with the Haas lobby getting lighting upgrades as well.

“Part of the work is also changing the lighting in the lobby,” she says. “So our lobby is going to be able to have different types of lighting and effects which will create a nice aesthetic mood in the lobby.”

This fall's performances will be live streamed online. 

Theater majors will also still go to class, but masks and social distancing will be required. 

The venues will also be used for lectures in other departments to help space students out more due to COVID-19 concerns. 

