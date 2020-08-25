Victims treated on scene, one taken to the hospital after Sparta house fire.

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Victims were treated at the scene of a house fire in Sparta and one male was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold says they were dispatched to a house on 100 South Thayer at 11:49 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Police officers were able to help everyone out of the house, including those who were sleeping upstairs.

Arnold says the fire started in an upstairs room on the back side of the house. The second floor of the house has heavy fire damage and the first floor has smoke and water damage.

The home is insured and the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.