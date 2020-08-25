“We Care Eau Claire” school supply giveaway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Around 1,000 students in the Eau Claire Area School District got a backpack filled with school supplies.

For decades, a number of churches in the community did individual back to school events.

This year, those churches teamed up for one large school supply giveaway.

The "We Care Eau Claire" event took place at Carson Park with people able to drive-thru to get backpacks filled with supplies.

Organizers say the backpacks are packed per grade level with all the supplies from the school's list.

"Obviously, we would love to see a day where nobody needed help, and everybody's needs were met. If there is a need, and churches can rally around to help that, we would love to be a part of that," said Jordan Van Proosdy with Peace Church.

The churches hope to keep collecting supplies, and will give those away to community members as needed.

