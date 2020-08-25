What is convalescent plasma?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Sunday, convalescent plasma was approved by the FDA for emergency treatment in COVID-19 positive patients, but what exactly is convalescent plasma?

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ director of laboratory services, Russ Albert, says convalescent plasma is filtered out of blood donated by people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

When plasma is filtered out of the blood, clotting factors and antibodies are what remain in a yellow looking liquid.

While Albert says this is another tool doctors can use to fight COVID-19, he also says it is not a cure.

“This is a treatment option, this is not a cure,” he says. “The efficacy of this is still a big unknown, there hasn’t been a lot of research or data collected to prove the effectiveness of this convalescent plasma.”

Albert also says there is no guarantee antibodies that may work for one person will work for another.

