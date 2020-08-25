Advertisement

Wisconsin corn and soybean crops fairing well

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The combination of drier weather and storms across the Corn Belt dropped the good to excellent ratings of both the corn and soybean crops over the past week. Corn is now rated 64% good to excellent-a drop of 5 %--but still the 5th highest rating for corn this late in the season in the past 10 years. The biggest drops in condition came from Michigan where the drop was 11 points, Iowa, down 9 points, Nebraska off by 7 points and South Dakota corn falling by 6 rating points. But the corn continues to mature as 88% of the crop is now in the dough stage, 44% has dented and 5% is already mature, or safe from frost. The condition of the soybeans fell 3% from a week ago as it's now rated 69% good to excellent-the third highest rating for this time of the year in the past decade. Like corn, the progress of the beans is ahead of normal as 92% of the plants are setting pods and 4% of the plants are already dropping their leaves.

In Wisconsin, the condition of our corn and soybean crops also dropped a little but they're much better than most of the country, Corn is rated 81% good to excellent this week-down 3% from a week ago. This week's Crop Progress Report shows 80% of our corn is in the dough stage and 24% of the crop has dented-both ahead of normal. The soybean condition across the state also fell by 3% this week to 82% good to excellent with 93% of the plants setting pods with 7% of the plants turning colors. State farmers also report they have harvested 87% of their oats and 24% of the fall potatoes. Making hay is also ahead of last year as 87% of the third crop and 8% of the 4th crop have already been made. The hay crop is rated 76% good to excellent. But topsoil moisture is a concern as it's only rated 57% adequate to surplus, 28% short and 15% very short across the state this week.

President Trump is shoring up the Farmers to Families Food Box program. He recently said he was going to put another $1 billion in the program and extend it to the end of October. The original program was given $3 billion but in the first two rounds of the program that began in May, the program has distributed almost 71 million boxes of food to the needy across the country. Those boxes contain fresh produce, dairy products and meat and have been given to over 10,000 food banks to give away.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by Wisconsin police shooting

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of a Black man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Hello Wisconsin

New murals brighten up Barstow Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Over the next few weeks, artists will work on designing their murals, based on the theme, “Imagination”.

National

Asteroid to brush close to the Earth on the day before Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
As if 2020 wasn’t wild enough, NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election.

National

Street outside Staples Center to be renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The announcement was made on August 24 or "Kobe Bryant Day" in Los Angeles.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.

National

Wisconsin protesters clash with police after Black man shot

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

News

Wausau School Board votes 7-1 to proceed with fall sports

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Wausau School District is moving forward with a fall sports season that follows. WIAA guidelines. The school board made that decision with a 7-1 vote tonight.

School's In Session

“We Care Eau Claire” school supply giveaway

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Organizers say the backpacks are packed per grade level with all the supplies from the school's list.

School's In Session

Menomonie Area School District to play sports this fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Superintendent Joe Zydowsky confirmed the news to WEAU Monday night.

School's In Session

In-person summer school helps prepare Augusta Area School District

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Many school districts in western Wisconsin are finalizing their plans as students and staff are set to return to school in the coming days.