Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty files lawsuit against Gov. Evers

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has filed a lawsuit in Polk County Court on behalf of three Wisconsin residents and taxpayers.

Court documents show that Derek Lindoo, Brandon Widiker and John Kraft are listed as plaintiffs in the case.

WILL says the lawsuit is against Gov. Evers for violating state law by declaring a second public health emergency on July 30. They say the lawsuit is simple and that “Governor Evers cannot seize emergency powers more than once to address the same crisis,”.

WILL President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg said, “This lawsuit is not about whether masks are good or bad, or whether Wisconsin ought to do more, or less, to address COVID-19. It isn’t even about whether the state should have a mask mandate. This lawsuit is about our system of government and the rule of law. Governor Evers cannot seize these time-limited emergency powers more than once without legislative approval.”

The lawsuit also mentions the mask mandate that applies to all 72 Wisconsin counties.

