10-year-old taken to Menomonie hospital after accident

(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 10-year-old from Spring Valley was taken to a Menomonie hospital after his bike ran into a vehicle.

Pierce County Sheriff says on Aug. 25 at 8:16 p.m. they were notified of an accident involving a vehicle and bicycle.

Official investigation shows Joel Debrozzo, 47, was northbound on Newman Avenue when his vehicle was hit by the 10-year-old who suddenly entered the intersection.

The child suffered undetermined injuries.

