2 dead, 1 injured in Kenosha shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 2 people are dead and 1 more injured in a shooting in Kenosha.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims.

That shooting resulted in 2 deaths. A third victim was injured and transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting investigation is still ongoing. Police are not releasing any further details about the shooting at this time, and the names, ages, and cities of residences for the victims are still being determined.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Investigators are aware of the social media videos being circulated regarding the incident. Anyone who has video or photos is asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.