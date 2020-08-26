Advertisement

2 dead, 1 injured in Kenosha shooting

Police clash with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Police clash with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 2 people are dead and 1 more injured in a shooting in Kenosha.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims.

That shooting resulted in 2 deaths. A third victim was injured and transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting investigation is still ongoing. Police are not releasing any further details about the shooting at this time, and the names, ages, and cities of residences for the victims are still being determined.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Investigators are aware of the social media videos being circulated regarding the incident. Anyone who has video or photos is asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura expected to become devastating Category 4 storm

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center now expects rapidly intensifying Laura to become a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.

News

MPD: four arrests made in overnight protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Madison police say four people were arrested in connection to the protests taking place downtown

National

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed as protests erupt for 3rd night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

News

Group Health Cooperative hosts employee appreciation picnic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
Food trucks and live music from local celebrity Chris Kroeze filled Group Health Cooperative’s parking lot Tuesday.

Latest News

School's In Session

Osseo-Fairchild School District reopening plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
Osseo-Fairchild Superintendent Lori Whelan says the district had been ordering PPE early-on into the pandemic

News

Aquinas vs. Regis / Prep Girls Tennis

Updated: 7 hours ago
Aquinas vs. Regis / Prep Girls Tennis

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Osseo-Fairchild District Reopening Plans

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

League of Women Voters Holds Voter Forum

Updated: 8 hours ago
League of Women Voters Holds Voter Forum

News

League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley holds voter forum

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
There's 70 days until the Nov. 3 general election, as voters prepare to cast their ballots on many local races and to decide who will be the president for the next four years.