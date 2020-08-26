Altoona moves forward with non-contact practices for fall sports

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Altoona says it’s moving forward with non-contact practices and conditioning for football, boys soccer, and volleyball.

Athletics and Activities Director Elissa Upward says practices for all three sports will begin on September 8.

Upward says it's important to note that the current physical distancing requirement in the Eau Claire City-County Health Order will not allow the district to compete in football, soccer, or volleyball at this time. Games cannot take place utnil the 6 foot physical distance order is changed.

Upward says the district will continue to review the county's health order as it's updated every two weeks.

Cross country, girls golf, and girls tennis are currently taking place with social distancing and health practices in place.

