Area women celebrate the anniversary of women’s right to vote

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wednesday, local women celebrated a monumental movement in women’s suffrage.

On this day in 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, which allowed women the right to vote.

The League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley held an event at Wilson Park in Menomonie today to celebrate the 100 years.

League leaders say a lot has changed in the past century, especially culture.

Co-president Ellen Ochs says, "In the 1880's that culture did not consider that women were able to even think about voting because women were the people who took care of the children."

The event featured women in white because back in the 20th century women would wear that color to stand out in a crowd and bring awareness to the movement.

During the event, there were booths set up to register to vote along with information on what will be on the November ballot.

