Advertisement

Bicycle shortage caused by COVID-19

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The corner of Tenth and Menomonie Streets in Eau Claire is a one-stop shop for all things bike and skate, but it may be a little more skate than bike for the time being.

Pat Rolbiecki who runs his family-owned shop says the reality of the bicycle shortage set in very quickly.

“About two to three weeks in, we were definitely ordering at a feverish pace. By late April we knew we were going to be going from feast to famine,” says Rolbiecki.

Coronavirus-fueled demand for bicycles is pumping the brakes on sales and some customers may be waiting until at least mid-2021 to get their new wheels. While your regular bike-racks may be empty, Rolbiecki has a select amount of electric-assist bikes still available in-stores.

With people flocking to parks and bike trails during the pandemic, any kind of outdoor recreational activity is highly touted. We heard from Jelani Smit who was skateboarding through Phoenix Park.

“I took it for granted that we could go outside and have fun so now it’s like we really want to be outside as much as we can,” says Smit.

Chance Jerome, bike enthusiast, who managed to get his bike before COVID-19 fully hit.

“I’ve had this bike before, I’ve been through multiple bikes crashin’ on them, just all around a fun experience to do,” says Jerome.

If you’re one of the lucky few to possess a bike, the shop is also a fully-functioning repair shop. Rolbiecki mentioned that in 2019, Trek, one of their main suppliers, had 20,000 bikes on back order Aug 1. August 1, 2020, the company had one million bicycles on back order.

“Have we enjoyed the summer? On a personal level yeah we’ve taken some time to enjoy our one day a week off that we’ve had…we have all been putting in extra hours and extra days just to try to maintain pace with the demand,” he responds.

Trek told Rolbiecki to relay to his customers, if they intend to ride a bike in the next six months to a year, they should be thinking ahead.

“You better order now,” Rolbiecki reiterates.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: moments ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Osseo-Fairchild District Reopening Plans

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Police, shooting protesters clash for 3rd night in Kenosha, Wis.

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

News

League of Women Voters Holds Voter Forum

Updated: 24 minutes ago
League of Women Voters Holds Voter Forum

News

League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley holds voter forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
There's 70 days until the Nov. 3 general election, as voters prepare to cast their ballots on many local races and to decide who will be the president for the next four years.

Latest News

School's In Session

Altoona moves forward with non-contact practices for fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Athletics and Activities Director Elissa Upward says practices for all three sports will begin on September 8.

News

Group Health Cooperative Employee Appreciation Picnic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Group Health Cooperative Employee Appreciation Picnic

News

School's in Session: PPE & Screening Protocols

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Coronavirus-Influenced Bike Shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
Coronavirus-Influenced Bike Shortage

News

Local Movie Theaters Starting to Reopen

Updated: 4 hours ago
Local Movie Theaters Starting to Reopen