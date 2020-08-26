Bucks boycott playoff game in reaction to events in Kenosha

ORLANDO, FL. (WEAU) - ESPN is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting game five of their first round playoff series with the Orlando Magic as a reaction to the events the past week in Kenosha.

The Bucks were scheduled to tip-off with the Magic around 3:00pm in Orlando. The Bucks never took the court and soon the Magic players and the NBA officials left the floor as well.

The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn't leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando. https://t.co/COJ6E0aJLj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Bucks have decided to boycott the game and later tweeted “The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn’t leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando.”

The Bucks players and coaches have been vocal in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the past days in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.