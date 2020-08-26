Countryside Cooperative and Landmark Services Cooperative merge

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s official. Countryside Cooperative headquartered in Durand and Landmark Services Cooperative of Cottage Grove will merge. The votes of Countryside members were counted Monday night and a majority of the members voted to move ahead with that merger which will take effect March 1st, 2021 with headquarters in Cottage Grove. Landmark’s Board of Directors made the decision to enter into the merger with no member voting. The current CEO of Landmark, Jim Bell will hold the same position in the new organization which will also have a new name. And because Landmark has 60% of the sales revenue of the 2 cooperatives, they will have 5 members and Countryside will have 3 members on a new Board of Directors.

Last week, Farm Journal conducted its 28th annual Midwest Crop Tour and they don't think the crops will yield quite as much as the USDA's August forecast. The crop scouts say this year's U.S. corn crop will be just over 14.8 billion bushels on yields of 177 and a half bushels per acre. USDA estimates a crop of over 15 billion bushels on yields of almost 182 bushels an acre. For soybeans, Pro farmer is calling for a crop of 4.36 billion bushels on yields of a little more than 53 bushels per acre-slightly under the USDA numbers. In their post tour comments, the scouts said the overall health of the plants is good but fields are dry and need rain to finish strong.

A new Asian Trade Alliance is being considered by some countries in that region to try and take away some of China's influence and dominance in areas like trade. India is trying to get Japan and Australia to work with them on a "supply resilience initiative" to lure business and businesses away from China. Those countries want to take advantage of the current trade tensions between China and the United States by offering billions of dollars of incentives to companies that want to relocate out of China. Currently they are working with tech companies but they say food processing companies are high on their list.

The FFA is growing. This year the national organization is reporting a membership jump of almost 60,000-up to 760,113 members in over 8,700 local chapters. The top 5 member states are Texas, California, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma. Wisconsin has over 20,000 members in 250 local chapters.

