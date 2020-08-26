Eau Claire County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second time in the past four days, Eau Claire County saw double-digit positive test results for COVID-19 as 11 new cases were reported on Wednesday. That brings the total number of positive results in the county to 748.

The county saw 16 cases on Sunday with 15 total cases on Monday and Tuesday. There were no new deaths reported.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY COVID-19 STATISTICS FOR AUGUST 26TH:

17,439 negative test results

748 positive test results (increase of 11)

674 listed as recovered

36 have been hospitalized

6 deaths

76 new tests administered.

