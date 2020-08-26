Advertisement

Giolito pitches 1st no-hitter of year, White Sox top Pirates

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) -- Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0. With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, the hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel caught Erik Gonzalez's slicing drive toward the line for the final out. An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit. Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito's way of perfection.

