Group Health Cooperative hosts employee appreciation picnic

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - While many organizations are scaling back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Group Health Cooperative in Altoona chose to “blow out” its employee appreciation picnic.

Food trucks and live music from local celebrity Chris Kroeze filled Group Health Cooperative’s parking lot Tuesday.

Roughly 170 employees were able to take in the warm afternoon.

With many Group Health employees practicing social distancing while they're on the clock, CEO Peter Farrow says the picnic was a welcome change of pace.

“I’d like to say they’ve seen each other, because we’re mostly in the buildings and things like that and able to be spaced out and things ... but, everybody’s being careful to stay in their area and and we’re not getting around the company as much as people normally do. While we are working from home and things like that, people obviously missed everybody - and they still do. They don’t we’re not interacting nearly as much as normally would,” said Farrow.

