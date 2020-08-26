Advertisement

Group Health Cooperative hosts employee appreciation picnic

By Jesse Horne
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - While many organizations are scaling back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Group Health Cooperative in Altoona chose to “blow out” its employee appreciation picnic.

Food trucks and live music from local celebrity Chris Kroeze filled Group Health Cooperative’s parking lot Tuesday.

Roughly 170 employees were able to take in the warm afternoon.

With many Group Health employees practicing social distancing while they're on the clock, CEO Peter Farrow says the picnic was a welcome change of pace.

“I’d like to say they’ve seen each other, because we’re mostly in the buildings and things like that and able to be spaced out and things ... but, everybody’s being careful to stay in their area and and we’re not getting around the company as much as people normally do. While we are working from home and things like that, people obviously missed everybody - and they still do. They don’t we’re not interacting nearly as much as normally would,” said Farrow.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School's In Session

Osseo-Fairchild School District reopening plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Osseo-Fairchild Superintendent Lori Whelan says the district had been ordering PPE early-on into the pandemic

News

Aquinas vs. Regis / Prep Girls Tennis

Updated: 1 hour ago
Aquinas vs. Regis / Prep Girls Tennis

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 1 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Osseo-Fairchild District Reopening Plans

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

National

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed as protests erupt for 3rd night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

News

League of Women Voters Holds Voter Forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
League of Women Voters Holds Voter Forum

News

League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley holds voter forum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
There's 70 days until the Nov. 3 general election, as voters prepare to cast their ballots on many local races and to decide who will be the president for the next four years.

News

Bicycle shortage caused by COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus-fueled demand for bicycles is pumping the brakes on sales and some customers may be waiting until at least mid-2021.

School's In Session

Altoona moves forward with non-contact practices for fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Athletics and Activities Director Elissa Upward says practices for all three sports will begin on September 8.

News

Group Health Cooperative Employee Appreciation Picnic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Group Health Cooperative Employee Appreciation Picnic