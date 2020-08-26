Advertisement

High school band will be different, but the music will play on

By Amie Winters
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This school year will be different for students, and it’s not just the classes. Their beloved extracurricular activities will have a whole new look as well. A pandemic will not stop the music, especially for band students at Chippewa Falls High School.

Chi-Hi Band Director Mike Renneke joined Hello Wisconsin on Wednesday morning to talk about the changes being made and how having students involved in band is more important now than ever before.

