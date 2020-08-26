Advertisement

Kyle Cody reacts to making Major League debut

Kyle Cody makes his major league debut for the Texas Rangers.
Kyle Cody makes his major league debut for the Texas Rangers.(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three batters, three strikeouts, and a memory to last a lifetime, that was the major league debut for Kyle Cody last Friday against the Mariners.

“I was just looking to go in there and hold the emotions down and throw the ball over the plate and see what happens. It ended up going very well and I was really happy with it.”

His MLB debut is a satisfying part to Cody’s journey as a professional, having missed most of the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

“It is just very exciting. It’s hard to put into words how I am feeling right now. It’s been a long time coming and honestly it is a dream come true.”

For most of his career, Cody has been a starting pitcher, but for his debut he had to adjust to coming out of the bullpen.

“It was good for that to happen because I am not really used to a bullpen role. It is kind of a learning experience to always be ready and being ready when your name is called. I got loose and felt really good and just took it in from there.”

Rangers catcher Jose Trevino also helped guide Cody through that the nerves of his first appearance.

“He did a good job of that when I got on the mound of calming me down a little bit and telling me to take it all in. I just went back to what got me here in the first place, going back to the basics. He is a guy you can trust behind the plate. He is a really good catcher and I just felt comfortable.”

And hopefully he’ll be comfortable in the majors for years to come.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Report: Brewers to postpone game tonight at Miller Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Following the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks, The Brewers have postponed their scheduled game with the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on Wednesday night.

News

Bucks boycott playoff game in reaction to events in Kenosha

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting game five of their first round playoff series with the Orlando Magic as a reaction to the events the past week in Kenosha.

Sportscene

Giolito pitches 1st no-hitter of year, White Sox top Pirates

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0.

Sportscene

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2.

Latest News

Sportscene

SportScene13 for Tuesday, August 25th

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
We hit the courts as Eau Claire Regis takes on La Crosse Aquinas in prep girls tennis.

School's In Session

Altoona moves forward with non-contact practices for fall sports

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Athletics and Activities Director Elissa Upward says practices for all three sports will begin on September 8.

News

Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Antetokounmpo joins Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett as players to do the MVP-Defensive Player of the Year double.

Sportscene

Smoak, Brewers snap 4-game skid, beat Bauer, Reds 4-2

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

School's In Session

Menomonie Area School District to play sports this fall

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Superintendent Joe Zydowsky confirmed the news to WEAU Monday night.

Sportscene

Indians manager Francona to miss 3-game series against Twins

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss the club’s three-game series against Minnesota this week while he continues to deal with health issues.