Kyle Cody reacts to making Major League debut

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three batters, three strikeouts, and a memory to last a lifetime, that was the major league debut for Kyle Cody last Friday against the Mariners.

“I was just looking to go in there and hold the emotions down and throw the ball over the plate and see what happens. It ended up going very well and I was really happy with it.”

His MLB debut is a satisfying part to Cody’s journey as a professional, having missed most of the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

“It is just very exciting. It’s hard to put into words how I am feeling right now. It’s been a long time coming and honestly it is a dream come true.”

For most of his career, Cody has been a starting pitcher, but for his debut he had to adjust to coming out of the bullpen.

“It was good for that to happen because I am not really used to a bullpen role. It is kind of a learning experience to always be ready and being ready when your name is called. I got loose and felt really good and just took it in from there.”

Rangers catcher Jose Trevino also helped guide Cody through that the nerves of his first appearance.

“He did a good job of that when I got on the mound of calming me down a little bit and telling me to take it all in. I just went back to what got me here in the first place, going back to the basics. He is a guy you can trust behind the plate. He is a really good catcher and I just felt comfortable.”

And hopefully he’ll be comfortable in the majors for years to come.

