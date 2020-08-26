La Crosse Center hosts ‘Topping Out’ event, reaches 40 percent completion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The $42 million expansion project to the La Crosse Center reached a new milestone Wednesday.

Construction held its ‘Topping Out’ event where the last beam is placed atop a structure.

The project is on schedule with the North Hall and front set to be done in January 2021 and the rest in October 2021.

While mainly ceremonial, officials say it reminds community members of the center nearing completion for future events.

“The fact that you get to the top and you put the last part on is very significant and it shows that you are at a certain point of the project too,” said Brent Smith, chairman of the La Crosse Center Board. “We are over 40 percent done.”

The board says the center is a community asset for local businesses and community members.

If the pandemic allows, officials say 2021 will be a busy year for the center with events.

