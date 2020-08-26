Advertisement

La Crosse Center hosts ‘Topping Out’ event, reaches 40 percent completion

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The $42 million expansion project to the La Crosse Center reached a new milestone Wednesday.

Construction held its ‘Topping Out’ event where the last beam is placed atop a structure.

The project is on schedule with the North Hall and front set to be done in January 2021 and the rest in October 2021.

While mainly ceremonial, officials say it reminds community members of the center nearing completion for future events.

“The fact that you get to the top and you put the last part on is very significant and it shows that you are at a certain point of the project too,” said Brent Smith, chairman of the La Crosse Center Board. “We are over 40 percent done.”

The board says the center is a community asset for local businesses and community members.

If the pandemic allows, officials say 2021 will be a busy year for the center with events.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School's in Session: Blugold Marching Band Camp

Updated: 26 minutes ago
School's in Session: Blugold Marching Band Camp

News

Gundersen Distributing Overdose Safety Kits

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gundersen Distributing Overdose Safety Kits

News

La Crosse Center Holds "Topping Out" Event for Expansion Project

Updated: 34 minutes ago
La Crosse Center Holds "Topping Out" Event for Expansion Project

News

School's in Session: Special Education in the Midst of a Pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Local hospital to distribute overdose safety kits off ambulances

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
With regulations changed, Gundersen is now able to put the kits in ambulances to distribute-- the first hospital in Wisconsin to do so.

Latest News

Sportscene

Kyle Cody reacts to making Major League debut

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Three batters, three strikeouts, and a memory to last a lifetime, that was the major league debut for Kyle Cody last Friday against the Mariners.

News

Fresh Berry Bruschetta

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fresh Berry Bruschetta

News

Report: Brewers to postpone game tonight at Miller Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Following the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks, The Brewers have postponed their scheduled game with the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on Wednesday night.

News

Plan to Rescan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Plan to Rescan

News

Area women celebrate the anniversary of women’s right to vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
Wednesday, local women celebrated a monumental movement in women’s suffrage.