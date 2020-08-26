Advertisement

Late summer recipe using Wisconsin cheese

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin(Supplied logo)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tina Peterson, with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin shares a recipe perfect for Labor Day.

Today’s Fresh Berry Bruschetta features Gorgonzola cheese. Known for its sharp-edged, earthy, full and salty flavor it pairs exceptionally well with fresh fruit. Wisconsin has won over 117 awards for Gorgonzola.

1 cup halved blackberries

1 cup sliced strawberries

1/2 cup chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon balsamic glaze

1 cup Prairie Farms Gorgonzola Cheese Crumbles, Mindoro Collection (6 ounces)

24 slices toasted French bread baguette or prepared crostini

Toss the berries, mint and balsamic glaze in a medium bowl. Gently fold in gorgonzola. Top each toast with about 1 tablespoon berry mixture.

Recipe for Fresh Berry Bruschetta

