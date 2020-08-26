Advertisement

League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley holds voter forum

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There's 70 days until the Nov. 3 general election, as voters prepare to cast their ballots on many local races and to decide who will be the president for the next four years.

There are also a lot of questions surrounding absentee ballots and just how a national election will look during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many groups are working to answer questions and concerns voters have, one local group held a voter forum Tuesday night featuring local clerks.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpolitical group encouraging informed and active participation in government.

Tuesday, the League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley held a Zoom Q and A session with local clerks ahead of the November election.

Casting Your Ballot Forum - Aug 25

Posted by League of Women Voters-GCV on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

A lot of the questions during the forum were about the topic of absentee voting as well as voter and ballot security.

Questions ranged from who needs to be your witness when you fill out an absentee ballot, which is anyone who is a US citizen and over the age of 18.

To if you're allowed to turn in your absentee ballot at your polling place on Election Day, which the answer is yes.

One local clerk says the sooner the better when requesting and sending back your absentee ballot by mail.

“At the August 11th election I had one ballot that actually made its way all the way down to Nashville, Tennessee before it got to the person. So I don’t know why that happened but I would highly recommend, you know the post office recommends mailing within 2-5 business days is typical for domestic mail to reach its destination. But I would at least double that, I would have to say at least 7-10 days just to be safe,” said Town of Red Cedar Clerk Cheryl Miller.

The League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley serves Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Barron, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties.

