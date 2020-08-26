Advertisement

MPD: four arrests made in overnight protests

Businesses were damaged for the second night in a row
The doors on the CCB building downtown were smashed
The doors on the CCB building downtown were smashed(Brittney Ermon)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they made four arrests overnight in connection to protests in the downtown area.

Police say on Tuesday night, a group of people gathered on the capitol square and marched around downtown. Authorities say some members of that group destroyed property and damaged businesses. NBC15 News saw plenty of broken glass and shattered windows. Police say the group also started several dumpsters on fire and spray-painted property.

Madison police also noted that during the day and early evening on Tuesday, two separate groups gathered on the capitol square and marched around downtown peacefully.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed as protests erupt for 3rd night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

News

Group Health Cooperative hosts employee appreciation picnic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
Food trucks and live music from local celebrity Chris Kroeze filled Group Health Cooperative’s parking lot Tuesday.

School's In Session

Osseo-Fairchild School District reopening plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
Osseo-Fairchild Superintendent Lori Whelan says the district had been ordering PPE early-on into the pandemic

News

Aquinas vs. Regis / Prep Girls Tennis

Updated: 6 hours ago
Aquinas vs. Regis / Prep Girls Tennis

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Osseo-Fairchild District Reopening Plans

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

League of Women Voters Holds Voter Forum

Updated: 6 hours ago
League of Women Voters Holds Voter Forum

News

League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley holds voter forum

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
There's 70 days until the Nov. 3 general election, as voters prepare to cast their ballots on many local races and to decide who will be the president for the next four years.

News

Bicycle shortage caused by COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
Coronavirus-fueled demand for bicycles is pumping the brakes on sales and some customers may be waiting until at least mid-2021.

School's In Session

Altoona moves forward with non-contact practices for fall sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Athletics and Activities Director Elissa Upward says practices for all three sports will begin on September 8.