NC State at VTech postponed after COVID-19 cases

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RALEIGH, NC. (AP) -North Carolina State’s opening football game at Virginia Tech has been postponed for two weeks -- from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 -- because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases among Wolfpack athletes.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and schools announced the delay two days after N.C. State paused athletic activities paused all athletics activities.

Both teams are now scheduled to open the season with instate ACC matchups Sept. 19. N.C. State will host Wake Forest, while Virginia Tech will host Virginia.

