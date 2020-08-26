Advertisement

Potential COVID-19 exposure in Clark County

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Neillsville, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clark County Health Department has issued a potential exposure site at the “Thirsty Squirrel” in Owen.

According to the health department, numerous cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed from individuals who were at the location on the following dates:

Saturday, 8/15/2020

Saturday, 8/22/2020

They are asking for anyone who was at the location during those dates to self-monitor for symptoms for 14-days after their last visit and if they develop symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.

