Potential COVID-19 exposure in Clark County
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Neillsville, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clark County Health Department has issued a potential exposure site at the “Thirsty Squirrel” in Owen.
According to the health department, numerous cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed from individuals who were at the location on the following dates:
Saturday, 8/15/2020
Saturday, 8/22/2020
They are asking for anyone who was at the location during those dates to self-monitor for symptoms for 14-days after their last visit and if they develop symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.
