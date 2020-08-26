Advertisement

Report: Brewers to postpone game tonight at Miller Park

(WSAW)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks, The Brewers have postponed their scheduled game with the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on Wednesday night. The Brewers choosing to stand with their NBA counterparts to make a statement in response to the events in Kenosha the past week with the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Jared Diamond was the first to report that the game would not be played.

The Bucks chose to boycott their NBA playoff game with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon . The NBA soon postponed the other two games scheduled as well.

